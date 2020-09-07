Opening of first Israeli restaurant in Abu Dhabi+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The first Israeli restaurant opened in Abu Dhabi after obtaining official permission from the Jewish rabbi.

Following the measures after normalization of relations between the UAE and the Zionist regime, a permit was issued to establish and open an Israeli restaurant in Abu Dhabi.

The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement on Thursday, August 13th and announced: Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv formally normalize relations.

The leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have made great efforts in recent years to reach relations with the Zionists, and this process has accelerated when “Donald Trump” came in power in the United States in 2015.

