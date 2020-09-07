Date :Monday, September 7th, 2020 | Time : 19:11 |ID: 168510 | Print

Holy Kaaba washing ceremony with the presence of Emir of Mecca+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The washing ceremony of the House of God was held in the presence of Prince Khalid al-Faisal, Emir of Mecca, on behalf of the King of Saudi Arabia.

In this ceremony, which was carried out in accordance with health protocols and within the framework of preventive measures against the spread of the Corona, Khalid al-Faisal washed the walls inside the Kaaba using Zamzam water and rose water.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, the custodian of the two holy shrines, and a number of other Saudi officials attended the ceremony.


This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

