Warning about the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Jerusalem’s Supreme Islamic Council, and the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque warned about the Zionist regime’s decision to close this mosque under the pretext of Corona.

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri emphasized: The Zionist regime wants to close Al-Aqsa Mosque under the pretext of the Corona and carry out its sinister plans there.

Sheikh Sabri added: “All worshipers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque adhere to the health protocols and observe social distance and wear face masks.”

He added: “Unfortunately, the Islamic and Arab ummah have neglected Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and this mosque is no longer one of their main priorities.”

Zionist media reported that the Israel is trying to close Al-Aqsa Mosque under the pretext of the Corona and wants to prevent Muslims from praying inside the mosque, while Jewish settlers are attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque freely every day with the support of Zionist regime police forces and no one stop them.

This news is originally published by IQNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English