Saudi Arabian court overturns five death sentences over murder of Jamal Khashoggi

SHAFAQNA- A Saudi court on Monday overturned five death sentences over murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

The court handed 20-year sentences to five people and three others were sentenced to between seven to 10 years, state media reported. The eight convicted were not identified.

The trial was widely criticised by rights groups and an independent UN investigator, who noted no senior officials nor anyone suspected of ordering the killing was found guilty. The independence of the court was also brought into question, AlJazeera reported.