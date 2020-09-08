United States’ role in brokering UAE-Israel deal

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: Since coming into office in 2017, the Trump administration has prioritized improving Israel’s relations with the Persian Gulf countries as a part of its regional agenda particularly the effort to counter Iran.

UAE-Israel deal was reached with US backing. At the current juncture, US move reshapes the order of Middle East politics from the Palestinian issue to the fight against Iran. The Middle East has long been of central importance to the United States as successive administrations pursued a broad set of interrelated goals including securing vital energy resources, staving off Russian and Iranian influence, ensuring the survival and security of Israel and Arab allies, according to Cfr.org.

Trump’s national security and Israeli-Palestinian conflict teams have built strong relationships with Emirati Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, as well as openly encouraged security, economic, cultural, and public health cooperation between Israel and the Arab countries of Persian Gulf.

Many analysts say Trump has not the role of honest broker between Israel and the Palestinians and adopted a firmly pro-Israel stance. In August 2020, the Trump administration mediated an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, known as the Abraham Accords, in which the two countries pledged to begin normalizing ties and establish peace. The agreement unites two of America’s closest partners in the region. Both the Israeli and Emirati leaders credited Trump administration for the development.

The United States has long been Israel’s ally and its leading security collaborator because:

First, during the Cold War, many U.S. defense strategists saw Israel as the best partner in the fight against Soviet influence in the Middle East. Today, Israel remains the United States’ closest strategic partner in the Middle East and, both countries are concerned about Iran influence in the Middle East. As a result of these shared interests, the United States has pledged to help safeguard Israel’s military.

Second, US government must ensure that any arms sales to other Middle Eastern states do not adversely affect Israel’s qualitative military edge over military threats to Israel. So it should be no surprise that the first harvest of Trump administration’s Middle East strategy would be an agreement that ignores the Palestinians altogether and instead deals with one of these billionaire princes.

It is the only strategy available to an administration that has destroyed all other avenues of negotiation, The Atlantic mentions. The neoconservative line during the George W. Bush administration was “The road to Bait Al-Maqdis runs through Baghdad”. (That is, if you want peace in Israel, you need friendly Arab democracies). That didn’t work as planned, now Trump diplomatic GPS reroute US through Abu Dhabi instead.