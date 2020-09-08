Date :Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 | Time : 05:19 |ID: 168544 | Print

World must be better prepared for next pandemic: WHO

SHAFAQNA- World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic.

“This will not be the last pandemic,” Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva.

“History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time.”

Global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 27.3 million.

