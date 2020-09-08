https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/WHO.png 228 221 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-08 05:19:292020-09-08 05:19:29World must be better prepared for next pandemic: WHO
World must be better prepared for next pandemic: WHO
SHAFAQNA- World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic.
“This will not be the last pandemic,” Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva.
“History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time.”
Global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 27.3 million.
