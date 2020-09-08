https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/B4795C41-435A-4FC5-89F2-A2270BBF2877.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-08 08:00:492020-09-08 09:53:35Photos: Courtyard of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) in Imam Ali's (A.S) holy shrine
Photos: Courtyard of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) in Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine
SHAFAQNA- The executive operation of the construction project of the courtyard of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) in the holy shrine of Amiral-Mu’minin (A.S) in Najaf Ashraf is in its final stages.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
