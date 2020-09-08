Date :Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 | Time : 08:00 |ID: 168551 | Print

Photos: Courtyard of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) in Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- The executive operation of the construction project of the courtyard of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) in the holy shrine of Amiral-Mu’minin (A.S) in Najaf Ashraf is in its final stages.


This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

