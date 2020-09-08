UN expert rejects Saudi court ruling in Khashoggi case

SHAFAQNA-UN human rights investigator Agnes Callamard rejected Saudi court ruling in Khashoggi case, saying that top officials who organized his execution had walked free.

“The Saudi Prosecutor performed one more act today in this parody of justice. But these verdicts carry no legal or moral legitimacy,” the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said in a tweet .

“They came at the end of a process which was neither fair nor just, or transparent,” she said.

“The high-level officials who organized and embraced the execution of Jamal Khashoggi have walked free from the start ” Callamard tweeted.

“The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has remained well protected against any kind of meaningful scrutiny in his country,” said Callamard.