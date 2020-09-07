Emirati official delegation travels to occupied Palestine

SHAFQANA- A high-ranking Israeli official revealed today (Monday) that an official delegation from the United Arab Emirates will enter the occupied Palestine in the next two weeks.

The unnamed Israeli official added that the first official Emirati delegation is expected to arrive in occupied Palestine on September 22.

According to the Israeli official, the delegation will consist of representatives in the fields of economics, science, culture, tourism, and diplomatic relations, and will meet with their Israeli counterparts.

The UAE delegation’s visit to occupied Palestine is another step in the framework of the joint movements between Israel and the UAE, which last month announced the normalization of relations between the two countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously said that he would welcome the UAE delegation on the red carpet.

