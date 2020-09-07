Iraq’s President-PM talk about ensuring transparency and sound electionsPhotos

SHAFAQNA- President Barham Salih and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi discussed everything that will ensure the transparency and soundness of the upcoming elections in the country.

A statement from the Iraqi government read: “Al-Kazemi met with Barham Salih in his office today (Monday).

According to the statement, the meeting focused on the general situation in Iraq, especially the political, security, economic situation, and the challenges and plans needed to overcome those challenges.

The statement added: “Al-Kazemi and Salih also discussed the measures and preparations of all sectors for the conduct of the early elections and everything that guarantees the transparency of the election process and its security in order to express the will of the Iraqi voters.”



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English