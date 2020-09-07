Date :Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 | Time : 00:07 |ID: 168591 | Print

EU expresses “deep regret” over Serbia’s decision to move embassy to occupied Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA- The European Union (EU) has expressed grave concern over Serbia’s decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that in this framework, any diplomatic effort outside of the EU position on Jerusalem is a matter of grave concern and regret.
He stressed that the European Union’s position on the Palestinian issue and its commitment to the two-state solution is firm.

“Our position has not changed and no EU member state has an embassy in Jerusalem,” Stano continued.

Noting that Serbia has entered into negotiations for EU membership, he said that Serbia should organize its policies in a way that does not contradict the EU’s political positions, but that Serbia’s move means moving in the opposite direction.

