Nearly 300 Rohingya Muslims arrive in Indonesia’s Aceh

SHAFAQNA- Nearly 300 Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s Aceh province on Monday.

“At least 295 Rohingyas arrived at Lhokseumawe Beach by one boat at 01.00 a.m. local time,” said Thariq Farline, the head of ACT’s Lhokseumawe Branch.

According to Thariq, 181 women, 100 men and 14 children have been evacuated from the site.

“Some of them are weak and sick. They have been taken to the Lhokseumawe Hospital immediately,” he told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

