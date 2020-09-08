Date :Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 | Time : 09:41 |ID: 168621 | Print

What are the best and the worst characteristics according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: There are two good characteristics which are the best of characteristics:

  1. Belief in Allah (SWT)
  2. To be useful to the servants of Allah (SWT)

And there are two bad characteristics which there are no other worst ones to mention:

  1. Ascribing partners (Shirk) to Allah (SWT)
  2. Cause harm to the servants of Allah (SWT) [1]

[1] Tohaful Oqool, Vol. 1, Page 37.

