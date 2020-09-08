https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/prophet3.jpg 161 286 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-08 09:41:012020-09-08 09:41:01What are the best and the worst characteristics according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?
What are the best and the worst characteristics according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: There are two good characteristics which are the best of characteristics:
- Belief in Allah (SWT)
- To be useful to the servants of Allah (SWT)
And there are two bad characteristics which there are no other worst ones to mention:
- Ascribing partners (Shirk) to Allah (SWT)
- Cause harm to the servants of Allah (SWT) [1]
[1] Tohaful Oqool, Vol. 1, Page 37.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!