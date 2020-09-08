Why some people did not listen to Imam Hussain’s (AS) call to the right path?

SHAFAQNA – When Omar ibn Sa’ad gathered his army to fight Imam Hussain (AS) and surrounded Imam (AS), Imam (AS) came towards the enemy’s army and invited them to be silent, but they refused and Imam (AS) told them: Woe to you, what is the harm to you if you listen to me, and hear my words which is a call to the right path? Indeed, I invite you to the way of accomplishment, so if anyone obeys me will be among the prosperous ones, and the one who disobeys me will be destroyed. All of you disobey me and do not listen to me because your stomachs are filled with Haram and your hearts are sealed. Woe to you, do you not keep silent and listen to me [1]?

