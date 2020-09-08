Ayatollah Khamenei’s message in response to insulting comments made by a French weekly against Holy Prophet of Islam

SHAFAQNA- “The excuse of ‘freedom of expression’ made by some French politicians in order not to condemn this grave crime is completely unacceptable, wrong and demagogic,” Iran’s Supreme Leader expressed in a message today in response to insulting comments made by a French weekly against Holy Prophet of Islam.

The following is the full text of a statement issued on September 8, 2020, by Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in response to insulting comments made by a French weekly against the Holy Prophet of Islam.