Imminent trip of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to occupied Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA- News sources reported the imminent visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed, to the occupied Palestine.

“Mohammad bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will soon travel to the occupied Palestine,” said Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council.

He added: “The peace agreement and the normalization of the UAE’s relations with Israel will be signed this month.”

Al-Nuaimi stressed that Washington is trying to get more Arab leaders involved in the normalization agreement.

His trip is said to be scheduled for September 22.

The date of the trip will probably be officially announced after the final signing of the agreement between the two sides in Washington.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English