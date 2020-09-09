Karbala: Cleaning work at beynolharameyn after ceremonies of 13th Muharram +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The staffs of the department of the square between the Two Holy Shrines carried out an expanded cleaning and maintenance campaign that included the square and its covered areas, after the commemoration ceremonies were concluded on the thirteenth day of Muharram (the condolence procession of Bani Asad).

The head of the department, Mr. Nafe’ Al-Mousawi, explained to the Al-Kafeel network, saying: “Our staffs began extensive cleaning, sterilization and disinfection work prior to the advent of the month of Muharram, and after that until the end of the tenth day of Muharram, when the red carpet that was placed to determine the paths of mourners’ passage was removed. These works were concluded with another campaign launched after the completion of the condolence procession of Bani Asad, which is the second largest procession after the ritual of Rakdhat Twayreej. The staffs of the department were able in record time to restore the area between the two holy shrines and what is adjacent to it to its usual state.

Al-Mousawi added: “The cleaning campaign, in which the staffs of the cleaning division in the department, participated, included the middle yard, in addition to the covered areas, water manholes, walls, and the garden. In this campaign, sterile and disinfectant cleaning materials approved by the health authorities were used.”

It is noteworthy that the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine and after the end of each major Ziyarat, its service staffs carry out extensive cleaning campaigns, in order to restore aesthetics to the places surrounding the Two Holy Shrines.