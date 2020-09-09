https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/thumbs_b_c_a2839a7e856d68e1a8ef78faded89076.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-09 10:00:522020-09-09 10:42:10Eurozone employment fell in the second quarter
Eurozone employment fell in the second quarter
SHAFAQN– Employment in the Eurozone decreased by 2.9 percent in the second quarter of the year compared to the previous quarter, Eurostat said on Tuesday. Seasonally adjusted employment in the EU fell 2.9 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Employment was 7.5 percent in Spain, 6.1 percent in Ireland, 5.3 percent in Hungary, 5.1 percent in Estonia, 3.2 percent in Greece, and France in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter. It decreased by 2.6 percent, 2.5 percent in Italy and 1.4 percent in Germany, AA reported.
