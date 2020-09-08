Jordan condemn Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa mosque

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Jordan strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli violations against the al-Aqsa Mosque, the latest of which are the installation of loudspeakers by Israeli police on the walls of the sacred site and the arrest of employees of the Religious Endowments Authority.

Dhaifullah al-Fayez, a spokesman for Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, said in a statement on Monday that Israeli police actions are a violation of the legal and historical status quo of the religious site.

“The police actions are irresponsible tampering, unacceptable and constitute a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world and a flagrant violation of Israel’s obligations as the occupying power under the international law,” the statement said, according to Press TV.

Fayez then warned against the dire consequences of the Israeli regime’s continued abuses, calling for an end to such practices and respect for the historical and legal status quo of al-Aqsa Mosque.

He emphasized that al-Aqsa Mosque entirely belongs to Muslims, and that the Jordan-run Religious Endowments Authority in Jerusalem al-Quds is the exclusive authority responsible for the mosque’s affairs.

Fayez called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop its violations, which run against the long-standing status quo of al-Aqsa Mosque as well as the international law.

He noted that the Jordanian foreign ministry has demanded that Israel, as the occupying power, refrain from such violations and provocations, and respect the mandate of the Jordan-run authority responsible for overseeing the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

On Sunday, Jordanian Minister of Endowment, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places Mohammed Ahmed al-Khalayleh denounced repeated attacks by Israeli military forces against the employees of the Religious Endowments Authority in Jerusalem al-Quds, and their constant summons for investigation.

Khalayleh stated that such bids are meant to intimidate the staff and seek to kill their devotion to work for the sacred al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Palestinians have repeatedly warned of Israeli attempts to change the status quo of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam.