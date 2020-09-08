Date :Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 | Time : 16:36 |ID: 168738 | Print

Sudan: Rising Nile floodwaters threaten ancient archaeological site

SHAFAQNA- Rising Nile floodwaters are threatening to swamp an ancient archaeological site in Sudan, archaeologists said.

Teams have set up sandbag walls and are pumping out water to prevent damage at the ruins of Al-Bajrawiya, once a royal city of the two-millennia-old Meroitic empire, Marc Maillot, head of the French Archaeological Unit in the Sudan Antiquities Service, said on Tuesday.

“The floods had never affected the site before,” Maillot said, Aljazeera reported.

The area includes the famous Meroe pyramids, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

