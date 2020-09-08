https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/download-4.jpg 183 275 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-08 17:25:472020-09-08 17:25:47Trump replaces an Obama-era rule to end racial segregation in US housing
Trump replaces an Obama-era rule to end racial segregation in US housing
SHAFAQNA- Trump reverses Obama bid to prevent racism in American housing.
Trump says the rollback of the rule, which forced cities to report on housing discrimination in their communities, is to give local governments more freedom from federal regulations, Aljazeera told.
Removal of rule that sought to end racial segregation and discrimination in country’s housing appears to be election campaign strategy.
