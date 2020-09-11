First mosque with a dome and minaret in Italy +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Segrate Mosque, also known as the Al-Rahman Mosque, is located in Milan, Italy.

Al-Rahman Mosque is the first mosque with a dome and minaret that was built after the destruction of the last Locra mosques in the year 1300. This mosque was built on May 28, 1988 and has continued its activities ever-since.

Al-Rahman Mosque has been the most important mosque in Milan since 1988 and the second most important mosque in Italy after the Rome Mosque.

Al-Rahman Mosque is affiliated with the Islamic Cultural Association under the title “Islamic Center of Milan and Lombardy”.

The center is the publisher of one of the most important Muslim magazines in Italy called “Messenger of Islam“.

The doors of this mosque are open every day to different groups of people with any background.

Milan is the second most populated city in Italy. It is the capital of of the Lombardy region in the north of the country. This is the reason why the Al-Rahman Mosque, which is the most important mosque in Milan, has a lot of visitors throughout the year.

Milan is one of the world’s leading cities in economics, arts, education, entertainment, architecture and media.

Al-Rahman Mosque is not far behind the education system of this city and organizes educational classes for people who are interested in learning Islamic concepts and values.

In addition, Muslims come to this mosque every day to hold congregational prayers. On Fridays, the mosque holds Friday prayers.

Al-Rahman Mosque, also known as the Islamic-Cultural Center of Milan, is one of the most important centers for gathering of the Muslims. They gather and perform religious and cultural activities.

