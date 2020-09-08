Sheikh Isa Qassim: Normalization of relations with Israel is Haram

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, while emphasizing that the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime is Haram (forbidden), stressed: The fatwa on the normalization of relations is betrayal of the ummah and going against the religion of God and lying against it.

Sheikh Qassim emphasized that the silence of the ummah against this normalization and such a fatwa is another betrayal and crime, and said: The hostility and enmity of the Zionists against the Islamic ummah remains strong and targeting its identity and complete domination over it and humiliating it is increasing and expanding every day.

The spiritual leader of Bahrain’s Shia Muslims, who spoke at a seminar attended by 14 Islamic figures on the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime, added: “The normalization of relations is a way to destroy the case of Palestinian. Normalization of relations with the Zionist regime is a cruel acknowledgment of the legitimacy of the usurping Zionist regime and legitimizing its survival and even its development against the Islamic and Arab world and condemning any resistance presence with the occupiers and strengthening its destructive role in the region to destabilize it.”

Sheikh Qassim warned: “What is behind the reality of normalization is something worse, more distant and more obvious in conflict with the principles of Islam, because the coalition with the greatest evil commands on the earth which are the United States and the Cancerous gland of Zionist, is against the axis of resistance in the Islamic Ummah.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English