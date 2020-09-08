Bahrain’s top cleric declares Normalization of Ties with Israel Haram

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Bahrain’s top Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim announced the normalization with the Israeli enemy to be ‘Haram’ in a fatwa (religious edict).

In a video conference with 14 religious figures from Islamic countries on Tuesday, Sheikh Qassim announced any attempt to normalize ties with Israel is a betrayal to the Islamic Ummah (community) and disaffiliating the religion of God.

He warned that the Israel aggression against the Islamic Ummah is going on, noting that Israel have targeted the identity of the Muslims by trying to completely dominate and humiliate Muslims.

“Normalization of relations with Israel is an obvious way to eliminate the Palestinian issue,” Sheikh Qassim was quoted as saying.

“Normalization of relations is a cruel way to recognize Israel and legalize its survival and even to expand its domination over the Muslim and Arab world,” he said, al-Manar TV reported.

He added that normalizing relations with Israel means condemning the resistance against the occupiers and accepting the destructive role that Israel have been playing to destabilize the region.

Israel and the UAE on August 13 reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement apparently brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Under the agreement, Israel has allegedly agreed to “temporarily” suspend applying its own rule to further areas in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pledged to annex.

According to the accord, Israeli and UAE delegations will meet to sign bilateral agreements covering sectors including investment, tourism and direct flights and the opening of reciprocal embassies.