Places of pilgrimage in Karbala: Porch of Ibrahim Mujab

SHAFAQNA | by Fatemeh Zohrabi : Usually, in the spiritual journey of Karbala, most pilgrims only visit the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS). Meanwhile, beside the shrines of these nobles, there exists people and places that are often neglected.

The porch of Ibrahim Mujab in Huissaini Shrine

Sayyid Ibrahim ibn Muhammad ibn Musa ibn Ja’far (A.S) is a descendant of Musa ibn Ja’far (A.S).

Although different views are expressed in his title and burial place, most genealogists acknowledge the residence and death of Ibrahim Mujab in Huissaini Shrine.

He is the first Alavi person who came to settle in Karbala after the death of Mutawakel Abbasi. Mutawakel Abbasi died in 247 AH, afterwards Ibrahim Mujab came to Karbala from Kufa and settled there.

At that time, Muhammad Muntasir, the son of Mutawakel, had been named caliphate. He was saddened by what Mutawakel had done to the Alawites. Therefore, he allowed the Alawites to visit the tomb of Imam Hussain (AS). It was during this period that Sayyid Ibrahim visited the shrine of the Imam Hussain (AS).

During the pilgrimage, he greeted the shrine of the Imam (A.S) with the phrase “Peace be upon you O grandfather” and from inside the shrine, he was answered with the phrase “And peace be upon you O son”. As a result of this, he became known as “Mujab” (aka. the person who has been answered). Because he became blind and stunted at the end of his life, he was also known as Zarir and Makfof.

His grave is located in a porch that has been one of the courtyards of the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (A.S) in the past. This courtyard was called the tombs of the Alawites, and two doors opened to the holy courtyard from there. The previous shrine of his tomb was made of steel. Today a shrine of silver, made by Iranian artists, is installed on the tomb.

The marble on both sides of the western courtyard, right above his tomb has been reconstructed and changed. This work is the beginning of the project of exchanging stones and inscriptions of the holy shrine. These implementation are called the”Ya Hussain Project” and are executed by the Atbat Reconstruction Headquarters.

Previously, on all the stones, there were traces of bullets fired by Ba’athist agents on the course of the Uprising of the Sha’ban 1412. All of these stones have been changed. In order to never forget that crime, samples of former stones have been installed in small sizes every 10 meters. On these stones it has been written: “The traces of the bullets of the criminal confrontation attack on the walls of the Holy Mosque during the popular uprising of 1412 AH, 1991”.

Before the plan to replace the porch stones, the names of some of the martyrs of Karbala were inscripted on some stones in the form of beautiful manuscripts. There has been an extension of these writings planned in the new project, and the names of all the martyrs will be included. Before, the only place where the names of the martyrs were written was the porch below the feet and above the shrine of the martyrs.

Years ago, the difficulty of pilgrimage for pilgrims lead to a proposal by Seyyid Mahdi Shahrestani. He planned to annex the mosque to the Imam Hussain (AS) shrine. His plan was opposed by the Ottoman Mufti of Karbala, Mullah Osman. He performed the congregational prayers in the mosque.

Mr. Shahrestani, in consultation with the great scholar of Karbala, Seyyid Mahdi Tabatabai, and with the cooperation of the key holder of the shrine, ordered the demolition of the retaining wall between the mosque and the shrine at night and in secret.

With the removal of this wall, the space of the mosque joined the north porch of the shrine. The mufti complained to Murad Bey, the ruler of Karbala, and the Ottoman sultan sent a delegation to investigate. Eventually, the matter was reconciled and Seyyid Mahdi Shahrestani handed over a mosque in the eastern part of the courtyard to the Mufti of Karbala.

Sources:

Wiki Shia, Shia News, Wiki Hajj