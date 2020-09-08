Rouhani: Iran,Turkey should boost mutual cooperation to overcome enemies plots

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday said that Iran and Turkey should expand bilateral relations to overcome the conspiracies.

“Iran and Turkey, as two great regional powers, have always been exposed to animosity and malice, and there is no other way but to reinforce friendly ties to overcome these conspiracies,” Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the 6th Meeting of the Turkey-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council held via videoconferencing, adding the states have always enjoyed peace and friendship.

Iran-Turkey relations have been founded on strong foundations, and the occurrence of unfortunate events has never damaged the bilateral ties, he underscored.

The relations between the two states have been based on good neighborhood, shared cultural values, mutual respect, common interests, stability, and security, as well as peace in the region, he noted.

President Rouhani expressed the hope that the meeting would benefit the two countries in many ways, IRNA reported.