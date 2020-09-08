Date :Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 | Time : 20:18 |ID: 168798 | Print

Zarif enforces active engagement with neighbors

SHAFAQNA-MNA: Iranian Foreign Minister in a message referred to his Tuesday meeting with Indian counterpart, saying active engagement with neighborhood is Iran’s top priority.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif  wrote, “Pleased to host my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar in Tehran for talks today.”

“Discussed expansion of bilateral relations and trade, and exchanged views on important regional issues,” he added.

“Our active engagement with our neighborhood is our top priority,” the foreign minister said.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made a short visit to Iran on Tuesday on his way to Russia for participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

