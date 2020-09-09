Afghanistan: Vice President unharmed in bomb attack in Kabul

SHAFAQNA- A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted the convoy of Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh. According to Reuters, the blast killed at least four people and wounded 16, a Health Ministry spokesman said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

“Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed in their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed,” Razwan Murad, a spokesman for Saleh’s office, wrote on Facebook.