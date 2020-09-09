Rights group: Myanmar army deserters confess to Rohingya Muslims massacres, rapes

SHAFAQNA- Two Myanmar soldiers confessed on video to murdering Rohingya Muslims during 2017 mass killings. Two soldiers who deserted from Myanmar’s army have testified that they were instructed by commanding officers to “shoot all that you see and that you hear” in villages where minority Rohingya Muslims lived, a human rights group said Tuesday.

The comments appear to be the first public confession by soldiers of involvement in army-directed massacres, rape and other crimes against Rohingya Muslims in the Buddhist-majority country, and the group Fortify Rights suggested they could provide important evidence for an ongoing investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Fortify Rights, which focuses on Myanmar, said the two army privates fled the country last month and are believed to be in the custody of the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands, which is examining the violence against the Rohingya, France 24 reported.