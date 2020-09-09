Date :Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 | Time : 09:45 |ID: 168820 | Print

Fire breaks out at Greece′s Moria refugee camp

SHAFAQNA- A fire broke out at Moria camp on Greece’s island of Lesbos just after midnight Tuesday.

“The fire spread on and off the field and destroyed it. There are more than 12,000 migrants being watched by the police on a highway, ”the mayor of the main town on the island, Mylinene, told Skai private radio, quoted by the Associated Press (AP) news agency.

“It is a very difficult situation, because some of those who are not outside include people who are positive [in relation to the coronavirus],” added Mayor Stratos Kytelis.

“Asylum seekers flee the camp on foot towards the port of Mytilene, but are blocked by vehicles behind the law’s curtains,” added the same source.

 

 

