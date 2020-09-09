https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Ayat-Sistani.jpg 224 225 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-09 09:20:372020-09-09 09:20:37Can a person who does not perform Salaat be considered as a disbeliever? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
Can a person who does not perform Salaat be considered as a disbeliever? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about a person who does not perform Salaat.
Question: In what case the one who does not perform Salaat is Kafir (disbeliever) and is such a person also Najis?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Not performing Salaat does not cause Kofr (disbelief); even though not performing Salaat is considered to be of the great sins.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
