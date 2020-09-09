Can a person who does not perform Salaat be considered as a disbeliever? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about a person who does not perform Salaat.

Question: In what case the one who does not perform Salaat is Kafir (disbeliever) and is such a person also Najis?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Not performing Salaat does not cause Kofr (disbelief); even though not performing Salaat is considered to be of the great sins.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA