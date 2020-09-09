Should others ingratitude stop you from doing good deeds?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Others ingratitude should not stop you from carrying out good deeds, because there are people who praise you without benefiting from you (for your good deeds). Perhaps their little praise of you is more beneficial to you than the ingratitude of the ungrateful ones [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 204.