Fatwa of 500 Islamic Scholars: Peace and normalization of relations with Israel is Haram and betrayal of the Rights of God and the Prophet (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- About 500 Islamic scholars from various Arab and Islamic countries, on behalf of a number of delegations and institutions that attended the conference of the the International Union for Muslim Scholars ( IUMS), issued a fatwa banning the signing of any agreement or peace with Israel.

These scholars in their fatwa, referring to the “UAE-Israel agreement of normalization of relations”, stated that any peace agreement or normalization of relations with the Zionist regime is Haram(forbidden), and legally invalid and it is a great crime and it is considered a betrayal of the Rights of God Almighty and God’s Messenger, as well as the rights of the land and the people of Palestine.

The statement which is read at the end of the meeting entitled “This is a message from Muslim scholars and a statement about the normalization of relations with the occupiers of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem and Occupied Palestine,” states: “The agreements that are being signed in this regard are a betrayal of the right of the Islamic Ummah and its martyrs during its long history.”

While noting that the issue of Palestine is not just a political issue but also it is a case related to Al-Aqsa Mosque and the identity of Muslims, their nature and their Jihad, the Fatwa reads: Palestine is the case of the occupation of Palestinian land by Zionists under the auspices of the Britain, which ended with the subsequent disintegration and occupation of most of the territories, and today they want to swallow what is left by force, usurpation, displacement of people and systematic destruction.

The scholars added: “Despite all these crimes which have been done against the Palestinian people and Islamic and Christian sanctities, some Arab countries proceeded to sign peace agreements, or in other words, surrender agreements or peace agreements with the Zionist occupiers.”

These scholars pointed out: What happened between some Arab countries and Israel is not called peace or ceasefire, but it is considered as giving up the most sacred lands and acknowledging the legitimacy of the occupying enemy and recognizing it, and this is a crime which is Haram (forbidden) from the religious, legal and human point of view and causes their domination over the entire land of Palestine and its hegemony over the Middle East, especially the Persian Gulf countries and other Arab countries, and the realization of their dream of reaching the Arabian Peninsula.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English