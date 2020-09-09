Date :Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 | Time : 13:30 |ID: 168885 | Print

Riyadh sentences two accused people of attacking al-Ahsa mosque to death

SHAFAQNA- A Saudi court has sentenced two other defendants to death in connection with the bombing of a Shia mosque in al-Ahsa.

The two men belong to a group called the al-Dawla terrorist gang in al-Ahsa province, which was involved in the 2014 attack on a Shia mosque.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

 

