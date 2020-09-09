https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/pl.jpg 540 960 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-09 13:30:302020-09-09 13:30:30Riyadh sentences two accused people of attacking al-Ahsa mosque to death
Riyadh sentences two accused people of attacking al-Ahsa mosque to death
SHAFAQNA- A Saudi court has sentenced two other defendants to death in connection with the bombing of a Shia mosque in al-Ahsa.
The two men belong to a group called the al-Dawla terrorist gang in al-Ahsa province, which was involved in the 2014 attack on a Shia mosque.
This news is translated by Shafaqna English.
