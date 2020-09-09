SHAFAQNA- Donald Trump will announce a further withdrawal of US troops from Iraq on Wednesday, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

He will also announce an additional reduction in US forces in Afghanistan, the official said.

Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the November 3 election.

His announcement, and the timing of it, may be aimed at convincing voters that he is following through on promises to end what he has described as the US’s endless wars, Aljazeera told.

The US has around 5,200 troops that were deployed in Iraq to fight the ISIL (ISIS) armed group.