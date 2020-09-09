Date :Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 | Time : 14:47 |ID: 168899 | Print

Trump will announce a further withdrawal of US troops from Iraq

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Donald Trump will announce a further withdrawal of US troops from Iraq on Wednesday, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

He will also announce an additional reduction in US forces in Afghanistan, the official said.

Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the November 3 election.

His announcement, and the timing of it, may be aimed at convincing voters that he is following through on promises to end what he has described as the US’s endless wars, Aljazeera told.

The US has around 5,200 troops that were deployed in Iraq to fight the ISIL (ISIS) armed group.

You might also like
For What reason the Deal of the Century will fail?
In Iraq’s Kirkuk, 14 Daesh Militants killed
Arbaeen pilgrims can receive visas at airports, border crossings
Us supreme court upholds travel ban
Pakistani man aims to provide shade for Arbaeen pilgrims in Iraq
Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine covered with black banners for Ashura +Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *