A mass summoning of Hussaini preachers in Bahrain for referring to Yazid ibn Mu’awiya in speeches

SHAFAQNA- The Bahraini Ministry of Interior continues to punish Hussaini preachers in the country after each religious season, and in recent days has summoned a number of Hussaini orators and eulogists.

Accordingly, “Mullah Qasim Zayn al-Din”, one of the preachers of the country was arrested yesterday for referring to the crimes of the Umayyads against the Ahl al-Bayt of the Prophet (PBUH) in his speeches and is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

On the other hand, the Bahraini Qari “Abdul Nabi Al-Samak” was arrested after reciting Ziyarat Ashura in the “Baarad” Husseiniyya, and he is scheduled to be transferred to the prosecutor’s office tomorrow, even though he had not read the last paragraph of the Ziyarat.

Sayyid Muhammad al-Gharifi, another cleric and Hussaini preacher, was summoned for interrogation on Sunday for giving an Ashura speech and referring to Yazid as the killer of Imam Hussain (A.S), and the interrogator told him that Yazid is the sacred symbol of a tribe of people.

Following the summoning of Hossaini preachers by the Bahraini regime, “Ibrahim Sharif”, one of the Bahraini opposition leaders, wrote on Twitter: “Guaranteeing religious freedom and freedom of opinion is not consistent with the frequent summonses, arrests and trials of clerics and preachers.”

He added: “It is unfortunate that our illiterate ancestors were more tolerant of the juridical and historical differences of the educated generation who had to follow the mentality of accepting the opinions of others.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English