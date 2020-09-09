Afghanistan vice president survives targeted bomb attack

SHAFAQNA- A bombing in Kabul on Wednesday targeted first Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, killing 10 people and wounding at least 31, including several of the vice president’s bodyguards, the Interior Ministry said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and the Taliban quickly denied they were behind the bombing.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh suffered minor burns in the blast. The bomb was hidden in a cart by the roadside and detonated as his convoy passed by, Globalnews told.

Saleh, who is also Afghanistan’s former intelligence chief, said in his first television appearance immediately after the attack that he was fine and had sustained only slight burns. He appeared in the TV footage with bandages on one hand.