Over 69,500 homes damage in Sudan floods

SHAFAQNA- Over 69,500 homes damaged in floods from heavy season rains in Northeast Sudan.

Sudan said on Wednesday that the death toll from the country’s floods caused by heavy seasonal rains has risen to 103.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the torrents and floods killed 103 people and injured 50 others.

The ministry added that 27,341 homes were destroyed by the floods, while 42,210 homes suffered partial damage, aa reported.

The flash floods also caused damage to 4,208 agricultural acres, 179 facilities, and 359 shops and warehouses, in addition to the death of 5,482 livestock.