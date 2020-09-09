Zarif slams West’s double standards

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister in a message slammed West’s double standards.

“Freedom of Expression? Or Institutionalized Hypocrisy? Instigate violence and hatred against 1.8 Billion Muslims by stereotypical defamation and desecration of their Holy Book and Prophet Touch party line about events in recent history—repugnant as they are Enough already,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Charlie Hebdo is a French left-wing magazine with a history of publishing derogatory and anti-religious content. It had published caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in 2012 and 2015 that provoked Muslims to start demonstrations around the globe.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message condemned the French magazine Charlie Hebdo’s blasphemy to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

The French magazine’s unforgivable sin of insulting Prophet Mohammad once again revealed the depth of hostility, the sinister attitudes and hatred of the West’s political and cultural system towards Islam and the Islamic society, the Supreme Leader stated.

The excuse for not condemning this big sin by some French politicians is unacceptable and is regarded as a false and populist act, he added.