Rights group launches campaign in solidarity with twelve Bahraini at risk of execution

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The rights group Americans for Democracy & Human Rights (ADHRB) has launched an international campaign in solidarity with twelve Bahraini citizens at imminent risk of execution in the Arab country.

The goal of the campaign is to highlight the injustices that these individual went through whether when it comes to not receiving their legal rights or lack of due process during the shame trials or forced confession obtained by torture like in the cases of Mohammad Ramadhan and Husain Moosa.

All these twelve individuals have exhausted all their legal remedies and are in a danger of imminent execution.

The campaign, launched from 10 different countries (Germany, France, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Denmark, Belgium, and Lebanon), includes activists raising pictures of political prisoners at imminent risk of execution in Bahrain.

The twelve prisoners are Hussein Ali Mahdi Muhammad, Hussein Ibrahim Marzuq, Hussein Ali Musa Muhammad, Hussein Abdullah Khalil Al-Rashed, Maher Abbas Al-Khabbaz, Muhammad Ramadan, Hussein Abdullah Marhoon Rashid, Muhammad Radhi Hassan, Musa Abdullah Jaafar, Salman Issa Salman, Sayed Ahmed Fuad Al-Abbar, Zuhair Ibrahim Jassim Abdullah.

Activists have expressed their solidarity, both in English and Arabic, and called upon the Bahraini government to terminate their death sentences and release them, alongside other political prisoners, according to ADHRB website.