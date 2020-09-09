The King of Jordan meets with Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace

SHAFAQNA- Less than a few days after French President Emmanuel Macron’s unusual visit to the region, he once again hosted King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Élysée Palace.

The Royal Court of Jordan revealed in a statement the meeting that took place on Tuesday between King Abdullah and Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

According to the statement, the two sides discussed bilateral and international efforts to combat the Corona epidemic and its human and economic effects, and support the health of nations.

The statement also noted that in the consultations between the two sides, international developments and the region, especially the Palestinian issue, were also discussed.

The recent and unusual visit of the French President to the region caused a lot of reactions and questions. In addition, his sudden trip to Iraq provoked different reactions.

Marc Simo, the diplomatic editor of the French newspaper Le Monde, called Macron’s recent trips as his foreign strikes, saying that the issue had attracted public attention but had not had much success.

He added: “Macron has a strong conjecture and high communication power, but we must admit that he does not have much to offer.

