Rights groups urge IOC to relocate 2022 Winter Olympics out of China

SHAFAQNA- Over 160 human rights groups around the world called on the International Olympic Committee to relocate the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games out of China due to committing crimes against Uighur Muslims.

In a letter to IOC president on Tuesday, the human rights groups warned that the 2022 Games “could even contribute to more repression” in China.

It charged that after the 2008 Summer Olympic Games were awarded to Beijing, there was a “gross increase on the assault on communities living under its rule”.

“The IOC must recognise that the Olympic spirit and the reputation of the Olympic Games will suffer further damage if the worsening human rights crisis, across all areas under China’s control, is simply ignored”, the letter said.

Among its signatories are the Uyghur Human Rights Project, World Uyghur Congress, Tibetan Youth Congress and other Hong Kong and Mongolian rights groups based across several continents, FRANCE 24 reported.