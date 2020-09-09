Pope uses a face mask for the first time in public

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis wore a face mask in public for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Pope wore the mask on Wednesday as he attended his second traditional general audience before a limited public presence after a six-month suspension.

The pope however quickly removed the mask as he emerged from the car carrying him to the audience. But he shunned his usual practice of shaking hands and kissing babies as some 500 faithful filled a courtyard at the Apostolic Palace inside the Vatican, FRANCE 24 reported.

During his remarks, Francis lamented that “partisan interests” were emerging in which some nations and groups are seeking to keep vaccines for themselves, or to further their own political or economic interests.

“The coronavirus is showing us that each person’s true good is a common good and, vice versa, the common good is a true good for the person,” he said. “Health, in addition to being an individual good, is also a public good. A healthy society is one that takes care of everyone’s health”, according to AP.

Before Wednesday he had never appeared with a mask and had continued to receive visitors within the Apostolic Palace — albeit fewer groups than before.