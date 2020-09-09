Date :Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 | Time : 22:32 |ID: 168983 | Print

Arab League fails to approve Palestinian plan to condemn UAE-Israel agreement

SHAFAQNA- The Arab League has failed to reach an agreement on a Palestinian plan to oppose an agreement reached between the UAE and Israel.

Assistant Secretary- General of the League of Arab States Hossam Zaki, during a press conference held today (Wednesday) after the 125th meeting of the Union at the Palestinian Presidency stated that the issue of normalization of the UAE’s relations with the Israeli government was seriously and comprehensively discussed.
He also stressed that the Palestinian side presented a draft in which some amendments and changes were made.

Hossam Zaki also clarified that some of the demands of the Palestinians were not met and that the Palestinian side preferred not to issue an incomplete resolution in terms of the concepts it had specified, so no specific resolution was issued on this case.
In this regard, Mohannad Aklouk, the Palestinian ambassador to the Arab League, blamed some Arab countries for rejecting the Palestinian draft.

Aklouk noted that after three hours of consultations, some Arab countries opposed the condemnation of the agreement to normalize relations between the Israeli government and the UAE; As a result, the draft proposed by Palestine in this regard was rejected.

