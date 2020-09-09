Date :Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 | Time : 22:58 |ID: 168989 | Print

Photos: Protest rally of different sections of people of Tehran following the insult to Holy Prophet (PBUH)

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNAProtest rally of different segments of the people of Tehran following the insult to the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Expert rules out US claims over Iran destructive role in Syria
The First Interfaith Dialogue between Iran and Germany
Photos: 'I Can't Breathe' gallery in Tehran
John Bolton, Donald Trump, White House End of White House warmongering with John Bolton's ouster?
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran, US, Economic Terrorism Mohammad Javad Zarif urges US to stop war, terror
Gérard Araud, Iran, JCPOA, United States Gérard Araud blames US for Iran's reduction of JCPOA commitments
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *