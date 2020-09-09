https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/1288797A-B8AF-4164-A776-8688A0ECBB78.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian 2020-09-09 22:58:15 2020-09-09 22:58:15 Photos: Protest rally of different sections of people of Tehran following the insult to Holy Prophet (PBUH)