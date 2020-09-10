Facebook takes down Trump-friendly group that posed anti-Muslim message

SHAFAQNA-

A pro-Trump Facebook group that posed a demeaning, anti-Muslim question to would-be followers drew membership of more than 62,000, including several local Republican politicians.

Facebook has now blocked one of at least two groups called “California For Trump” for violating rules against hate speech – to the relief of many local Muslims and advocates.

Several people used an automated tool on Facebook to flag “California for Trump” for offensive speech. But the group remained active and growing until the Southern California News Group asked the social media giant how the group’s question fit with platform policies. On Sept. 4, Facebook blocked the group for violating hate speech.

Facebook also blocked “Trump America First Party,” which was run by some of the same people and posed a version of the same anti-Muslim question. That page also had more than 60,000 members.

But as of Sept. 8 a connected group, “Latinos for Trump” – which asks the same question along with a profane slur in Spanish to refer to Prophet Muhammad a.s – remained active, with nearly 20,000 members.