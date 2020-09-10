Date :Thursday, September 10th, 2020 | Time : 02:51 |ID: 169029 | Print

Young Muslim Journalist Alleges She Was Denied Job Because of Hijab

SHAFAQNA-Ghazala Ahmad, a postgraduate student from Aligarh Muslim University has alleged that she was denied a job as an anchor because of her hijab. She applied for the post in a Hindi media portal and says she was selected and her salary was also discussed. But when the employer got to know that she wears a hijab, they declined to give Ahmad the job. In this video, Ahmad speaks to The Wire about the discrimination that she faced.

