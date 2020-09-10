https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2307-Gondi.00_47_33_01.Still073-1-1200x600-1.jpg 600 1200 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg Yahya2020-09-10 02:51:472020-09-10 02:51:47Young Muslim Journalist Alleges She Was Denied Job Because of Hijab
Young Muslim Journalist Alleges She Was Denied Job Because of Hijab
SHAFAQNA-Ghazala Ahmad, a postgraduate student from Aligarh Muslim University has alleged that she was denied a job as an anchor because of her hijab. She applied for the post in a Hindi media portal and says she was selected and her salary was also discussed. But when the employer got to know that she wears a hijab, they declined to give Ahmad the job. In this video, Ahmad speaks to The Wire about the discrimination that she faced.
