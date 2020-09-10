Date :Thursday, September 10th, 2020 | Time : 09:07 |ID: 169044 | Print

UNICEF: Coronavirus could reverse child health progress

SHAFAQNA- The COVID-19 could reverse decades of progress toward eliminating preventable child deaths, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned.

The agency said the global number of child deaths under the age of 5 dropped to 5.2 million in 2019, its lowest point on record. That is down from 12.5 million in 1990, however, major disruptions to health services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to reverse decades of progress.

“When children are denied access to health services because the system is overrun, and when women are afraid to give birth at the hospital for fear of infection, they, too, may become casualties of COVID-19,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement. “Without urgent investments to re-start disrupted health systems and services, millions of children under five, especially newborns, could die”, AA reported.

 

