Khashoggi trial lacked transparency: Germany

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi trial in the Khashoggi case lacked transparency,Germany said Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Maria Adebahr, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said that the trial also still leaves questions that need to be answered about the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Adebahr added that they are following Turkey’s handling of the case and hope that it will shed light on the murder, AA