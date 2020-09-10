https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Ayat-Sistani.jpg 224 225 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-10 10:01:002020-09-10 10:01:00What is the ruling if a girl cancels her engagement? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
What is the ruling if a girl cancels her engagement? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about calling off the engagement.
Question: Has a girl the right to cancel her engagement to a person whom she is engaged to for a while or not?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If Nikah Sermon has not been recited, the girl is free to decide, and can change her mind.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
