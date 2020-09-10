Date :Thursday, September 10th, 2020 | Time : 10:01 |ID: 169049 | Print

What is the ruling if a girl cancels her engagement? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about calling off the engagement.

Question: Has a girl the right to cancel her engagement to a person whom she is engaged to for a while or not?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If Nikah Sermon has not been recited, the girl is free to decide, and can change her mind.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

